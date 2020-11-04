Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of analysts have commented on SFNC shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other Simmons First National news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,266.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 18.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 46,090 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 230.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 995,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 693,508 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 51.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.91%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and small business administration lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

