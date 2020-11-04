Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.39.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 800,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after buying an additional 247,470 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1,929.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 118,399 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 91,324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4,846.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 50,892 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

