KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

KALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $303.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.32.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 15,994 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $279,735.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,740.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,111 shares of company stock valued at $543,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,113,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after buying an additional 166,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,811,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 461,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

