Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRG. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.43 million, a PE ratio of -90.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,837,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 538,827 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,040,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,279,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 185,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 149,608 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

