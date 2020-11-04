Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.98).

NYSEAMERICAN PLYM opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th.

PLYM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

