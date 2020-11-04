Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VET shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 75,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $425.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.68. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

