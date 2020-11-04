Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APTO shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $411.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.52. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 247,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 308,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

