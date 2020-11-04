Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.29.
Several research analysts have issued reports on APTO shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of APTO stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $411.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.52. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 247,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 308,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
See Also: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.