Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.58.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $4.25 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.17. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.81.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter worth $127,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 82.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 12,595.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

