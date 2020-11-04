National Bank Financial Increases Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$11.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$9.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

APR.UN opened at C$10.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $383.76 million and a P/E ratio of -143.38. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

