National Bank Financial Increases Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$11.50

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$9.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

APR.UN opened at C$10.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $383.76 million and a P/E ratio of -143.38. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

National Bank Financial Increases Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Price Target to C$11.50
National Bank Financial Increases Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Price Target to C$11.50
Atb Cap Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Aecon Group Inc.
Atb Cap Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Aecon Group Inc.
MAV Beauty Brands Inc. Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity
MAV Beauty Brands Inc. Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity
Canaccord Genuity Increases Canadian Tire Price Target to C$145.00
Canaccord Genuity Increases Canadian Tire Price Target to C$145.00
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust PT Lowered to C$14.00
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust PT Lowered to C$14.00
Equitable Group PT Raised to C$104.00
Equitable Group PT Raised to C$104.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report