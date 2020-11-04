Atb Cap Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE)

Atb Cap Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) in a research note released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARE. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a buy rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.38.

TSE ARE opened at C$14.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.82 million and a P/E ratio of 12.75. Aecon Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.94 and a 52-week high of C$19.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.54%.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

