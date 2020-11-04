MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a C$6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.08.

MAV opened at C$3.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.00. The company has a market cap of $144.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50. MAV Beauty Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.78 and a 12-month high of C$5.92.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.97 million. On average, analysts predict that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

