Canaccord Genuity Increases Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$145.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$118.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTC.A. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$150.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$122.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$128.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 25th.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$147.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$141.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$123.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$67.15 and a 52 week high of C$157.36.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

