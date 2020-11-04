H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of HR.UN stock opened at C$10.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.00. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$7.39 and a twelve month high of C$22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Froom bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.10 per share, with a total value of C$101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$174,730.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

