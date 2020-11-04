Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$104.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EQB. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$89.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$71.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$90.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 8.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$79.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.05. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$44.57 and a 52-week high of C$121.87.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy James Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.00, for a total value of C$202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at C$1,252,989. Also, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 7,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.25, for a total value of C$550,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$61,035. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,488.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

