Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kellogg in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

K stock opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.15. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,881,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 533,334 shares of company stock valued at $35,625,875 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 98.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 274.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

