Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALGT. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $133.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average of $111.94. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,794 shares of company stock valued at $24,085,367 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

