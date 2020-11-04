FY2020 Earnings Estimate for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Dynamics in a report released on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $11.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

GD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $138.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in General Dynamics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

