FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now expects that the bank will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stephens started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $24.32.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.92%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 51.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 395.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

