FY2020 EPS Estimates for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note issued on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

CL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.46.

Shares of CL opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,843,310. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,842,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,756,000 after buying an additional 202,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,702,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,138,000 after purchasing an additional 436,889 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,820,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,603,000 after purchasing an additional 639,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

