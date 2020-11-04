Research Analysts Set Expectations for ITT Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ITT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.77. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

ITT opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 21.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,779,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,406 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in ITT by 346.9% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 485,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 377,215 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $14,661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in ITT by 1,513.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 164,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 154,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in ITT by 828.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 156,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 140,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

