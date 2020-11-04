FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Federal Signal Co. Issued By Colliers Secur. (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Colliers Secur. upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. Colliers Secur. currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FSS. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

NYSE:FSS opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.88%.

In related news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $833,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 2,489.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 127,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,364,000 after purchasing an additional 96,471 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $2,195,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $2,081,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $1,505,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.