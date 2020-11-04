The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of The First of Long Island in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $371.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.50.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

