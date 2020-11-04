Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.01. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

See Also: Technical Analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.