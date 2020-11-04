ValuEngine Downgrades Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) to Sell

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARW. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

ARW opened at $81.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.73. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $5,408,287.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,067,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 44.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,052,000 after purchasing an additional 849,525 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 10.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,257,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,571,000 after purchasing an additional 218,175 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,768,000 after purchasing an additional 99,790 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 615,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,278,000 after purchasing an additional 177,491 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 583,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,877,000 after purchasing an additional 46,031 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

