Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

APG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays started coverage on Phoenix Tree in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phoenix Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phoenix Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Phoenix Tree stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. Phoenix Tree has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60.

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phoenix Tree will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Grunau purchased 70,000 shares of Phoenix Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $1,031,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,444,849.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

