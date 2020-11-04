FY2020 EPS Estimates for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note issued on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.80.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWST. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,014,000 after acquiring an additional 915,603 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,302,000 after acquiring an additional 376,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 48.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,594,000 after purchasing an additional 197,375 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $7,036,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 14.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 948,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $416,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,727. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

