Huntsman Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NYSE:HUN)

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

NYSE HUN opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Huntsman by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

