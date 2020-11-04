Brokers Issue Forecasts for Eastman Chemical’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2021 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $88.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after purchasing an additional 531,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 34.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,746,000 after purchasing an additional 527,002 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 23.7% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,036,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,157,000 after purchasing an additional 198,400 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 99.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after purchasing an additional 423,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

