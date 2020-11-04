FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Issued By William Blair

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Exponent in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Exponent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67. Exponent has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $84.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $731,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exponent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,667,000 after buying an additional 93,504 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Exponent by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in Exponent by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $264,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $351,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,433 shares of company stock worth $782,251 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.