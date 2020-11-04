Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from GBX 260 to GBX 290. The stock had previously closed at $217.60, but opened at $235.80. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) shares last traded at $253.00, with a volume of 1,822,320 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 267.20 ($3.49).

In other news, insider Sharon Flood bought 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £19,779.09 ($25,841.51). Also, insider Iain Ferguson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £42,250 ($55,199.90).

The company has a market cap of $507.68 million and a P/E ratio of -65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 214.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 223.33.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) Company Profile (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

