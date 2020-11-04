Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from GBX 260 to GBX 290. The stock had previously closed at $217.60, but opened at $235.80. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) shares last traded at $253.00, with a volume of 1,822,320 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 267.20 ($3.49).

In other news, insider Sharon Flood bought 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £19,779.09 ($25,841.51). Also, insider Iain Ferguson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £42,250 ($55,199.90).

The company has a market cap of $507.68 million and a P/E ratio of -65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 214.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 223.33.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

