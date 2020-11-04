Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $121.75, but opened at $140.00. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $150.81, with a volume of 7,328 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $3,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,631.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $368,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,300.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 428,714 shares of company stock valued at $47,069,761 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.33.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

