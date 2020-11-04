Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $121.75, but opened at $140.00. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $150.81, with a volume of 7,328 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $3,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,631.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $368,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,300.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,714 shares of company stock valued at $47,069,761 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.33.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
Inspire Medical Systems Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings
Inspire Medical Systems Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings
CNA Financial Shares Up 6.3% Following Dividend Announcement
CNA Financial Shares Up 6.3% Following Dividend Announcement
Riverfort Global Opportunities Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement
Riverfort Global Opportunities Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement
Spectrum Brands Shares Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade
Spectrum Brands Shares Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade
Zebra Technologies Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat
Zebra Technologies Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report