CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Shares Up 6.3% Following Dividend Announcement

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.66. 385,659 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 290,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CNA. Bank of America raised CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 393,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,148,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.