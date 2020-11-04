Riverfort Global Opportunities (LON:RGO) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Riverfort Global Opportunities PLC (LON:RGO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $0.88. Riverfort Global Opportunities shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 25,000 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a GBX 0.02 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%.

The stock has a market cap of $5.77 million and a P/E ratio of 8.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.60.

Riverfort Global Opportunities (LON:RGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.08 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Riverfort Global Opportunities Company Profile (LON:RGO)

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc invests in the natural resources sector in the United Kingdom. It invests in unlisted/pre IPO and listed companies. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

