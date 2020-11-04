Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Shares Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $64.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Spectrum Brands traded as high as $60.55 and last traded at $59.79. Approximately 211,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 448,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.87.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,393,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,956,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 849,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 106,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 46,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 255,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 97,556 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

