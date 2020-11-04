Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $317.44 and last traded at $316.64, with a volume of 5630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.07.

The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

In related news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,317,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

