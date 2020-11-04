Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $317.44 and last traded at $316.64, with a volume of 5630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.07.

The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

In related news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,317,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

