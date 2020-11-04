Medifast (NYSE:MED) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $146.24, but opened at $165.23. Medifast shares last traded at $169.01, with a volume of 1,644 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MED. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.50.

In related news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $826,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Medifast by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in Medifast by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth $1,801,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Medifast by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.36.

Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

