trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.50. trivago shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 13,226 shares.

The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%.

TRVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on trivago from $2.50 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

