Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 38974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $322,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $865,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,336.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,493 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 86,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

