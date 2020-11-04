Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Trading 5.4% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $32.87 and last traded at $32.68. 517,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 870,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kennametal by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 50,024 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.08, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

