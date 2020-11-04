JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $6.16. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 64,909 shares changing hands.
The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.53. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 405.92%.
JAKK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.83.
About JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
