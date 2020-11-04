JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $6.16. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 64,909 shares changing hands.

The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.53. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 405.92%.

JAKK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 9.74% of JAKKS Pacific worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.83.

About JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

