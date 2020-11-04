Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Trading Up 7.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) were up 7.4% during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Select Medical traded as high as $22.63 and last traded at $22.53. Approximately 709,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 858,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

In other Select Medical news, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Select Medical by 462.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 73,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 46.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 8.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after buying an additional 1,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $2,510,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

