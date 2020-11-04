Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Trading 8.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) were up 8.1% on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $35.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.02. Approximately 1,718,344 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,028,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 7,229,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $174,454,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 26,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $787,835.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,851.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,763,998 shares of company stock worth $329,505,367.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 556,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 70.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 126,543 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 44.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 72,311 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

About Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

