Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $35.04 and last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 199227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

CARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $199,440,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

