Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $263.88 and last traded at $261.54, with a volume of 1244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.00.

The health services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.44, for a total transaction of $230,529.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $378,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,616,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amedisys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $186,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 672,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Amedisys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.