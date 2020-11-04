O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b rating. The stock had previously closed at $5.43, but opened at $6.42. O2Micro International shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 3.63% of O2Micro International worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.86 million, a PE ratio of 656.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.83.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. O2Micro International had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

O2Micro International Company Profile (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

