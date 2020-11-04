Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Short Interest Up 18.2% in October

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 428,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 135.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $917,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,764,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

