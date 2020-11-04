Short Interest in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Grows By 18.0%

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,300 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 700,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $79.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $544,819.27. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 175,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,695.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.06 per share, with a total value of $104,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,820.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,302. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 49.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

