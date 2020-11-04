Short Interest in Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Decreases By 18.6%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,623,800 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 3,222,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.5 days.

FBASF stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. Fibra UNO has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fibra UNO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Trust FIBRA UNO (ÂFibra UNOÂ) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO AdministraciÃ³n, SA de CV, (the ÂTrustorÂ) and Deutsche Bank MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, DivisiÃ³n Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (ÂDeutsche Bank MÃ©xicoÂ) as Trustee Institution.

