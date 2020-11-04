USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Up 18.1% in October

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter. USD Partners had a positive return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 24.21%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in USD Partners by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in USD Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in USD Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in USD Partners by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 182,446 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in USD Partners by 434.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 436,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

