Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Short Interest Down 18.6% in October

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,180,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 118,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.92.

Shares of INTC opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after purchasing an additional 863,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

